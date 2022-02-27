Daniel Roth

Daniel Roth

Daniel Stephen Roth 

Daniel Stephen Roth, 80, passed away Feb. 26.

Born in Fillmore, N.Y., he was a son of the late Elmer and Phyllis Estabrook Roth.  

He was predeceased by two brothers, Elmer Roth Jr. and David Roth.  

He was a teacher in Iroquois Central School of Elma, N.Y. When asked how he was doing, he always commented, "I'm Handsome and Charming."

Surviving are his wife, Judith O. Roth of Conway; three daughters, Katherine "Katie" Bomyea (Tony) and Melissa "Missy" Lovero  (Michael) of Conway and Michelle "Shellie" Roth of Columbia; three grandchildren, Kara Bomyea Gainey (Scott), Bryan Bomyea (Sheila) and Jordan Gridley (Amber Gauthier); one great-grandson, Liam Gainey; and two brothers, Paul Roth of Fillmore, N.Y., and Sam Roth of Rush, N.Y.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 

Tags

I'm the editor of the Horry Independent, a weekly newspaper in Conway, South Carolina. I cover city hall and courts, among many other subjects. Know of a good story? Call me at 843-488-7241.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.