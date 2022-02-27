Daniel Stephen Roth
Daniel Stephen Roth, 80, passed away Feb. 26.
Born in Fillmore, N.Y., he was a son of the late Elmer and Phyllis Estabrook Roth.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Elmer Roth Jr. and David Roth.
He was a teacher in Iroquois Central School of Elma, N.Y. When asked how he was doing, he always commented, "I'm Handsome and Charming."
Surviving are his wife, Judith O. Roth of Conway; three daughters, Katherine "Katie" Bomyea (Tony) and Melissa "Missy" Lovero (Michael) of Conway and Michelle "Shellie" Roth of Columbia; three grandchildren, Kara Bomyea Gainey (Scott), Bryan Bomyea (Sheila) and Jordan Gridley (Amber Gauthier); one great-grandson, Liam Gainey; and two brothers, Paul Roth of Fillmore, N.Y., and Sam Roth of Rush, N.Y.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
