Daniel Levon Harris
Funeral services for Daniel Harris, 23, will be held June 12 at 3 p.m. at The Refuge of Conway with Pastor Sampson Ahmed, Pastor Jason Cook and Pastor Vernie Batten officiating.
Daniel passed away June 8 at MUSC in Charleston surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 15, 1999 in Horry County, he was a son of Steve L. Harris and Pamela Lynn Johnson Harris.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Patricia L. Larrimore; grandfather, JD “PeeWee’ Johnson; papa, Kenneth Dale Johnson and aunt, Meredith Maebell Johnson.
Daniel was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone. He enjoyed fishing, riding four wheelers and playing his play station. Daniel loved his chevy truck “Southern Cadillac”, his family and he enjoyed spending time with them, they were his everything. He was a member of The Refuge of Conway and a proud Clemson Fan.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Marrisa Robinson (Robert Jr.); paternal grandparents, Oscar Levon Harris and Sherrill R. Floyd; niece, Eris Skye Robinson; nephew, Jaxon Bryce Robinson, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him.
The family will receive friends June 11 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Watson Funeral Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Center Ministries, 907 Evergreen Drive, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.