Daniel Franklin Hughes
LORIS-Graveside services for Daniel Franklin Hughes, 87, were held July 20 in Hughes Family Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Mr. Hughes passed away July 18.
Born Aug.12, 1933 in Loris, he was the son of the late Jesse F. Hughes and the late Gusta Dillard Hughes. Mr. Hughes was a retired farmer, he worked with Hardee Manufacturing for twenty-two years, and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include his three sons, Dale Hughes and his wife Mary Ann, Gene Hughes and Dennis Hughes of Loris; six loving grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Andrew Hughes and his wife Clara of Newport News, Va.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was predeceased by five brothers, the Rev. Thomas Hughes, James M. Hughes, Robert Lee Hughes, Jefferson Hughes and Tilly Hughes; and three sisters, Kathleen Stanley, Lucille McQueen and Sylvia Stevens.
Please sign Mr. Hughes’ online guest book at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
