Daniel Eugene “Gene” Mills
LORIS-Funeral services for Daniel Eugene “Gene” Mills, 78, will be held Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church in Loris with the Rev. Mack Hutson and the Rev. Lebron Crisp officiating. Burial will follow in Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Mills passed away Jan. 8.
Born May 29, 1944 in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of the late William Carl and Eva Spivey Mills. Mr. Mills was a member and former deacon of First Baptist Church in Loris. He loved Jesus above all.
He was also a longtime member of the Jaycees and the Masons.
Mr. Mills was the owner and operator of Wolpert’s Department Store. He began his career there in 1962 and became owner in 1991. He was awarded Retailer of the Year and Business of SC on multiple occasions.
Mr. Mills loved Loris. He was a Blue Pride member who was very supportive of the Loris athletic programs. Mr. Mills mentored high school students by offering them jobs in his store. He served on the advisory board for Horry County Schools and various committees in the community.
During his free time, Mr. Mills enjoyed fishing, golfing and going to Carolina Panthers and Loris High School football games.
Mr. Mills was a loving, caring and humble man, who loved to give to those in need, and he was a huge supporter of his community. He will be missed dearly.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Cox Mills; two children, Tony Mills (Amanda) and Gigi Fowler (Chuck); four grandchildren, Cameron Mills, Hannah Mills, Riley-Brooke F. Doyle (Adam) and Nick Fowler; and two sisters, Dianne Mills Grate and Janice Mills Foley.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris, SC 29569 or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.comGoldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.