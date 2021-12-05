Daniel Devon Powell Sr.
Funeral services for Daniel Devon Powell Sr., 85, will be held Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. in Green Sea Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Charles Brust. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Powell, a resident of Green Sea, was welcomed home by Jesus Dec. 3 after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Green Sea on Oct. 14, 1936, he was the son of the late Daniel Monroe and Elma Roberts Powell, also of Green Sea. He was a graduate of Green Sea High School as well as Newberry College, where he studied business administration, and Florence Darlington Tech, where he studied civil engineering.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and uncle known affectionately as “Uncle Buddy” or “Uncle Devon” by many nieces and nephews.
Devon leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Lillie Mae Puckett Powell, originally of Pireway, N.C. They had their first date in October of 1953 at the Tabor City Ritz Theater, and married on Dec. 18, 1957. They had many happy years together and enjoyed traveling across the United States and Canada with beloved friends. Devon also leaves behind two children, Daniel Devon Powell Jr. (Noreen) of Columbia and Michele Funderburk (Kevin) of Little River.
He also leaves behind his grandson, Daniel Funderburk of Clemson. In addition to many dear cousins, nieces and nephews, Devon also leaves behind his brother, Thelton Powell (Cornelia) of Due West; and three sisters, Fleetie Belle Fowler and Marguerite Williamson of Green Sea, and Sarah Baumler (Richard) of Warner Robbins, Ga.
Devon worked for the S.C. Department of Transportation for 12 years as an engineering inspector. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 26 years, and retired as postmaster of Green Sea Post Office in 1998. Through the years, he faithfully served in every church he attended including Green Sea Baptist Church. His many different ministries included bus driver, camera and sound operator, deacon, Sunday school superintendent and chaperone for youth trips to Ridgecrest. He was also a number of numerous pastor search and church committees. He loved his family, friends, church, community, Clemson Tigers, the Word of God, and most of all his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In his prayers, he was often heard saying, “Thank you Lord for healing,” but in his final prayer, he said, “Thank you Lord for taking my cancer and my pain away forever.”
His earthly life may have ended, but he is now more alive than ever in the presence of the King of Kings Jesus Christ!
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Special thanks to our Angel Nurse Joanne Haschak and the team at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for their exceptional care and support during this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401-7335, or Green Sea Baptist Church, P.O. Box 125, Green Sea, SC 29545.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
