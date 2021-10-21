Daniel Alfred Nieliwocki

Daniel Alfred Nieliwocki, 89, of Conway, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Oct. 16.

Dan was born on Jan, 9, 1932 in Albany, N.Y.

He was predeceased by his son David, his parents, his two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 70 years, Frieda (Heilig); daughters, Denise (Michael) Frame, Donna O’Bryan, Diane (Peter) Connell and Gayle Gifford; grandchildren, Sean, Erika, Daniel, Levey and Samantha; and great-granddaughter, Breann.

Please leave condolences at www.Watsonfuneralservices.com

There will be no service.