MYRTLE BEACH—Dana Dean Coleman, 68, died Dec. 4.
He was born in Myrtle Beach on Aug. 13, 1951, and was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School.
Dana was an avid Harley-Davidson lover and rider, and loved working in his yard. He loved to cook, and as a young man worked at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base at the Officers Club, as well as for Mammy’s Kitchen.
He was a salesman for Kraft Foods for 25 years, and then worked for BiLo in Myrtle Beach for 18 years.
Customers would always ask him questions like if he knew what this or that would be good with. He always had a smile on his face and took the time to answer their questions and also explained how to prepare the food. He always went out of his way for his customers and was a very dedicated employee at each employment.
Survivors include the love of his life, Cynthia Ann McFadden; daughter Tricia Dianne (Michael) Thompson and granddaughters Isabella, Lexie, Presley and Charlotte.
He was a loving father and adored his granddaughters.
