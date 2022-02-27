Dalton Troy Baker
Funeral services for Dalton Troy Baker, 17, will be held March 1 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens.
The teen unexpectedly passed away Feb. 24 in Tabor City, N.C. Dalton was born Dec. 20, 2004. He was a member of the Conway Church of God. Dalton loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers. He enjoyed football and was an avid Carolina Gamecocks fan and was always ready to spend time with his family and friends.
Dalton was a truck enthusiast and creator of the Southern Misfits Truck Club with members from South Carolina all the way to Louisiana.
Dalton was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Danny Baker; maternal great-grandparents, Billy Jordan, Don Graham Sr. and Billie Ann Hyman Walters; and his paternal great-grandparents, Thelma Baker and H.G. and Lumina Floyd.
He is survived by his parents, Daniel Baker (Ashley) and Nicole Graham (Brady); three sisters, Delayna Baker, Paylen Rabon and Chloe Rabon; one brother, Dawson Rabon; his girlfriend, Sophia Smith; maternal grandparents, Don Jr. and Denise Graham; maternal great-grandmothers, Linda Jordan and Sandra Graham; paternal grandmother, Teresa Baker; and paternal great-grandparents, Eugene Baker (Dorothy); his aunt and uncle, Robert and Natalie Hughes; his first cousins, Maggie and R.J. Hughes; and his beloved pet dog, Brie’ Chloe Baker.
Visitation for Dalton will be held from 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m., March 1 at the Conway Church of God. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfunealhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is serving the family.
Memorials can be made in Dalton’s memory to the Barnabas Horse Foundation, P.O. Box 31636, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
