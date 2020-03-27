NORTH MYRTLE BEACH—Dallas “Clydie” Wallace Berry, wife of C. B. “Burgin’ Berry for 62 years and a resident of North Myrtle Beach since 1945, died March 19.
Born in Columbia on March 11, 1926, she was the daughter of Dallas Clyde Wallace and Martha Roberta Feagan Wallace.
Dallas and Burgin leave daughters Sandra Suggs Nettles (Robert), Bobbie Berry Lackey and Dallas “Cissy” Berry; grandchildren Charlie Suggs Jr., Christa Suggs Riley (Matt), Chelsey Larrore Watts (Joey), Madison Moore and Sgt. Katie Moore; step-grandchildren Mason (Carrie), Sarah, and John (Legare) Nettles and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sister Ruth Hall Mercer (Mack); brother,William Thomas Wallace (Ann) and sister Bobbie Ann Humphries. She had 23 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
Dallas was the city clerk for Crescent Beach for many years. She also worked with J.O. Baldwin and Ed Jerden Construction Companies. For 61 of her 94 years, she was an active member of the Yaupon Garden Club.
Dallas loved horticulture and was very active in community projects.
She loved people and was a mother figure to many. She and Burgin were founding members of Trinity United Methodist Church and later joined Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church.
She taught her children to love God and all His Creation.
She had a nurturing and forgiving heart and often sacrificed her own needs for others.
Our special thanks to all those who so lovingly cared for her.
A graveside service was held March 22 at Southern Palm Memorial Gardens.
