Dale Burroughs
LORIS-Graveside services for Dale Burroughs, 92, will be held March 11 at 2 p.m. in Twin City Memorial Gardens in Loris with the Rev. Hunter Johnson and Johnny Edwards officiating.
Mr. Burroughs, of Loris, passed away March 7 in Loris Rehab and Nursing Center.
Born April 18, 1930 in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Carl Edison Burroughs and Reba Fowler. He was a Korean War Army veteran and the owner and operator of Burroughs Welding Shop.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Burroughs was predeceased by a brother, Bernard Burroughs; and a sister, Margery Todd.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Elsie “Pete” Burroughs; two daughters, Karen Jones of Mt. Pleasant and Carolyn Muller (Barry) of North Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Ashley Jones Smith (Mike) and their child Baylor, and Clay Jones (Laura); two stepgrandchildren, Matthew Muller (Jennifer) and Andrew Muller (Leila); one brother, Jerome Burroughs (Cassandra) of North Myrtle Beach, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Loris Rehab and Nursing Home for their loving care of Mr. Dale.
Memorials may be made to the Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 St. Loris, SC 29569.
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Loris is serving the family.
