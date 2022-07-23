Daisy Mae McCracken Hardy
Funeral services for Daisy Mae McCracken Hardy, 86, will be held July 24 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Robbie Parnell and the Rev. Brandon Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Hardy passed away July 22 surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 24, 1935 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Whitford Hearl and Gracie Sanders Hearl. Mrs. Hardy faithfully attended Bethany Bible Chapel, where she was a member. She retired from AVX after 25 years of service. Mrs. Hardy loved music, singing and cooking.
She was very outgoing and had a great sense of humor. Mrs. Hardy’s family meant the most to her. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Hardy was predeceased by her first husband, Harold B. McCracken; a son, Harold Glenn McCracken; and five siblings, Louise Strickland, Viola Martin, Walter Hearl, Elvis Hearl and Vera McCracken.
Surviving are her husband, Edward Hardy Jr.; two children, Carlyle McCracken (Sandra) and Mitchell McCracken (Melinda); a daughter-in-law, Marcia McCracken; four stepsons, Edward Hardy III, Richard Hardy, Randy Hardy and Jay Hardy; four grandchildren, Charles McCracken, Jarrod McCracken (Lauren), Amanda Suggs (Bryan) and Amber Solnosky (Luke); and four great-grandchildren, Valerie and Nathan Suggs and Isabella and Brighton Solnosky.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare and Mrs. Hardy’s caregivers, Joanne and Kim.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
