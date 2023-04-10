Dean M. Sanders
Funeral services for Daisy Dean Martin Banks Sanders, 91, will be held April 16 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home Chapel – Murrells Inlet, burial following in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Sanders, a much-loved mother, sister, aunt, MeMaw and Dean Dean, passed away April 8 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born Oct. 11, 1931 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Burley and Frostie Hyman Martin, granddaughter of the late William Bryant and Bayley Annie Cooper Martin and granddaughter of the late Larry Benjamin and Harriett Ann Jordan Hyman.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Mrs. Sanders was predeceased by her two husbands, Billy West Banks and Lloyd Ford Sanders; a son, James Russell “Rusty” Banks; her daughters, Gloria Banks Chiarilli, Judy Banks Colgate and Terron Sanders Holliday; son-in-law, Joseph Anthony Chiarilli Jr.; daughters-in-law, Lydia Hussey Banks and Donna Roberts Banks Cannady.
Mrs. Sanders was also predeceased by her siblings, Reba M. Johnson Sanders, Bertha M. Watson, Roberta M. Edwards, Clarence C. Martin, Miles P. Martin, James E. Martin, Annie M. Hamilton, Albertine M. Bruton and Dottie M. Neville.
Mrs. Sanders is survived by her sons, Billy Randall “Randy” Banks and Lloyd Ford Sanders II (Michelle Calder); sons-in-law, James Thomas “Tom” Colgate and Robert Mark Holliday; her grandchildren, Dawn Banks Nettle (Duane), Adrian Lee Brown (Tara), Brandy Banks Garris (Gerry), James Thomas “Jamie” Colgate II (Amy), Jill Banks Fernandez (John), Nichole Jones Godwin (Will), Billy Randall Banks Jr., Denise Banks Tindall (Michael), James Russell Banks Jr., Christopher Martin Colgate (Shelley), Kendal Colgate Bowers (Tanner), Joshua Mark Holliday, Lauren Holliday Self (Wayne) and Jacob Calder Sanders; 26 great-grandchildren; her sister, Nell M. Graham, and many much loved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank those women who assisted with her home and health care over the past several years: Celia Costa, Diane Moody, Patricia “Sissy” Ledford and Denise Kanyer. The family would also like to thank the staff of ProMedica Hospice for all their assistance, care and guidance during Mrs. Sanders’ final months and the staff of Grand Strand Medical Center for their very attentive care for the short period of Mrs. Sanders’ in-facility hospice care.
Visitation will be April 15, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at Goldfinch Funeral Home, 11528 Hwy 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet.
