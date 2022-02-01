Daisy Armenia Stanley
A funeral service for Daisy Armenia Stanley, 106, was held Jan. 30 in Greater Saint James AME Church in the Cochran community of Conway. Burial followed in Greater St. James AME Church Cemetery in Conway.
Mrs. Stanley, of Conway, passed away Jan. 23.
She was a dear and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family is grieving because they loved her and will miss her.
Born June 5, 1915, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Callie Bellamy of Conway. She graduated from Whittemore High School and attended Allen University.
Daisy became a Christian at an early age and was a faithful member of the Greater St. James AM.E Church. She was president of the Senior Choir where she sang her all-time favorite song Don't Wonder About Him. Daisy was truly a servant of God having served on various church committees including the Stewardess Board and Women Missionary Society. She was also a chartered member of the Willing Workers Chapter No. 323 O.E.S. since 1954.
In 1948, Daisy was joined in holy matrimony to the late Priestly Stanley and to this union two children were born. Throughout her life, Daisy was a teacher and domestic worker, and she served in various roles in the hotel and restaurant Industry. She was loved by all her family and members of the Cochran Town community. She was known for her lemon pies, fruitcakes, banana pudding and many other delicious foods.
She was predeceased by her son, Dwyane Keith Stanley; two brothers, Collie Bellamy and Frank Bellamy Jr.; one sister, Bessie Stanley; and two grandsons, Larry Franklin Jr. and Marcus Perkins.
Left to cherish her memories are her beloved daughter, Marjorie Franklin (Larry) of East Orange, N.J.; daughter-in-law, Victoria Stanley of Conway; grandsons, Darryl Stanley (Tekeshe) of Conway, Jason Franklin of East Orange, N.J., Keith D. Stanley of Charleston; granddaughters, Callie Franklin and Robin Franklin of East Orange, N.J., and Detra Stanley of Conway; great-grandchildren, Dan-en Stanley of Conway, Mea Perkins and Cameron Perkins of Conway, Ty-Janae Gibbs of Newark, N.J., Rhy Stanley of Conway and Marjai Franklin of Closter, N.J.; special relatives, Mable Johnson and Matline Cox of Conway; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
