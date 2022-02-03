D.L. Stalvey
A memorial service for D.L. Stalvey, 80, will be held Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Mike Kinlaw officiating.
Mr. Stalvey passed away Feb. 1.
Born in Tabor City, N.C., he was a son of the late Joseph R. and Sudie Orilla Todd Stalvey. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Stalvey was predeceased by a son, Ricky Thompkins; two brothers, Will Stalvey and Henry Stalvey; and three sisters, Eula V. Cox, Mary Paterson and Carolyn Faulk. He was a former member of the Socastee Masonic Lodge and a former Shriner with the Omar Shrine Club.
Surviving are his wife, Gertie Stalvey of Conway; one son, David Stalvey (Jaime) of Louisa, Ky.; four daughters, Susie Thompkins of Conway, Carolyn Stalvey, Stacy Pollock (Jamie) and Tracy Kinser (Jeff) of Louisa, Ky.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfruneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
