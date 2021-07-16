Cynthia "Sandy" Cox
TABOR CITY, N.C.-A memorial service for Cynthia "Sandy" Cox, 94, will be held July 24 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel.
Mrs. Cox passed away at home July 13.
Born July 11, 1927 in Key West, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Maggie Perez. She was predeceased by her husband, John Donnie Cox Sr.; a brother, Charles F. Perez; and a sister, Delores P. Hernandez.
Survivors include her children, Brenda (Paul) Gore of Tabor City, Johnny (Cookie) Cox of Tabor City, Darlene (Jeff) Brice of Myrtle Beach, Frank (Elaine) Cox of Longs and Donna (Wayne) Sarvis of Loris; grandchildren, Darren Gore, Don Gore, Anna Marcum, Chris Cox, C.J. Cox, Jenny Mulcahy, Landon Brice, Lauren Brice, Jason Cox, Steven Cox and Josh Sarvis; great-grandchildren, Cole Gore, Caroline Marinaro, Cade Gore, Jessica Gore, Steven Cox, Kristen Conway, Ethan Cox, Delanie Cox, Zack Cox, Morgan Suggs, Clay Cox, Riley Mulcahy, Taylor Mulcahy, Raegan Brice and Gavin Brice; great-great-grandchildren, Kensley Cox, Konner Cox and Magnolia Suggs. She is also survived by a sister, Sandra Jones; and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials sent to Liberty Hospice Services, 46 McNeill Plaza, Ste. 105, Whiteville, NC 28472 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
