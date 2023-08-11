Cynthia Kay Shelley
GREEN SEA-Graveside services for Cynthia Kay Shelley, 67, will be held Aug.14 at 2 p.m. in Green Sea Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Shelley, widow of Dayton Shelley, passed away Aug. 9.
Born in Brewton, Ala., she was a daughter of the late George Thomas and Eula Del Wilson Brown. She was the former co-owner of Green Sea Grocery.
Surviving are one daughter, Sabrina Davidson (Paul) of Pawleys Island; one grandson, P.J. Davidson of Pawleys Island; one sister, Karen Boehmig (Mark) of Lakewood, Fla.; and one brother, Wayne Brown (Debra) of Brewton, Ala.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
