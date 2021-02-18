Cynthia Jordan Jones
Graveside services for Cynthia Jordan Jones, 64, will be held Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. in Oakey Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Mrs. Jones, wife of Steve W. Jones, passed away Feb. 17.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Allen Carson and Mildred Myrtle Jordan. Prior to retirement, she worked in the grocery business for 48 years, working last at Food Lion. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Waccamaw Chapter 89 where she served as Grand Esther from 2006-2007.
Mrs. Jones was the DGM to the Chairman of Trustees, Grand Chapter in 2007-2008, the DGM to DD Grand Chapter in 2008-2009. She served as the Past Worthy Matron of the Waccamaw Chapter 89 and was the Lady of the Council, General Grand Council of Cryptic Masons. Mrs. Jones spent every holiday making sure first responders had meals. She was the 2011 runner-up as the top fundraiser for Susan G. Komen fund. Mrs. Jones was a lifelong mentor to many young people who worked with her in different grocery stores.
She was selected as an inductee into the Outstanding Young Women of America in 1988. Mrs. Jones loved to travel throughout the world and loved spending time working in her flower gardens. Mrs. Jones was known around Conway for her love of Christmas lights. She never met a stranger and was called Mama Cindy or Mama Bear by so many and treated them as her own children.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Conway, are two sons, Steve W. Jones II (April) of Conway and Allen R. "Robbie" Jones (Malissa) of Aynor; six grandchildren, Ashley, Madison, Lillian, Logan, Aiden and Cason; two brothers, Allen Jordan (Mae) and Tommy Jordan (Wanda) of Conway; and one sister, Lila Ray (Bruce) of Aynor.
Memorials may be sent to the Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
