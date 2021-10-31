Cynthia “Cindy” Tompkins

Funeral services for Cynthia “Cindy” Tompkins, 64, will be held Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. in Langston Baptist Church with the Rev. Bruce Davenport and the Rev. Denis McCorry officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Tompkins passed away Oct. 30.

Born Jan. 26, 1957 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Richard C. Porter and Lucille Rhodes Porter. Mrs. Tompkins was a member of Langston Baptist Church. She worked as a purchasing clerk for Loris Hospital for more than 35 years. Mrs. Tompkins was an avid Disney fan and loved animals. She was a sweet and humble spirit who loved everyone. Mrs. Tompkins will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother.

Along with her parents, Mrs. Tompkins was predeceased by two sisters, Carolyn Wright and Ann Brown.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Lewis Roger Tompkins; a son, Anthony Thompkins (Stephanie Faircloth); and three sisters, Sandra Jean Strickland, Peggy Chestnut (Linwood) and Linda Rabon (Johnny).

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of McLeod Health Loris ICU for all of their love and support during Mrs. Tompkins’ stay.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.