Cynthia “Cindy” Jordan
A graveside service for Cynthia “Cindy” Jordan, 65, will be held Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. in High Point Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mark George and the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Mrs. Jordan passed away Aug. 5 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Lucille Cooper West. She will be most remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a special love for her children, grandchildren and many others, especially her daughter Allison, who needed special care. Mrs. Jordan loved walking on the beach, picking up seashells and spending time at her beach house. She also enjoyed fishing. Mrs. Jordan retired from HTC after 36 years of service.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Ricky Jordan; one daughter, Allison Jordan; one son, Derrick Jordan (Alicia); two grandchildren, Clay Jordan and Colbie Jordan; and a special sister, Gayle Jordan (Bruce).
The family will receive friends Aug. 7 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.