Curtis Allen Smith

GALIVANTS FERRY-Funeral services for Curtis Allen Smith, 68, will be held Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Smith. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Smith, 68, husband of Jane Rowell, passed away at his home Nov. 14.

Born Nov. 9, 1953 in Whiteville, N.C., he was the son of the late Charles Smith and the late Dora Mae Soles Bell. Curtis proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1973 and was a Free Mason. He worked as a master pipefitter.

He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, and was “Mr. Mom” for the cheerleading team.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was also predeceased by his son, Mitchell Allen Smith; and his granddaughter, Abigail Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Jane Rowell; his stepfather, Mitchell Bell; his daughters, Nancy Moss, Haley Rowell and Kelly Carlson; his grandchildren, Chandler Smith, Jordan Smith, Brittany Byrd, Hazel Smith and Katherine Moss; his great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Byrd, Jayce Byrd, Emily Byrd and Ashton Byrd; his sisters, Brenda Moore (Donald) and Faye Smith Reaves; and his two beloved furbabies, Ziggy and Gates.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

