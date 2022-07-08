Crystal Abrams Mayo
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Crystal Jan Abrams Mayo, 43, will be held July 10 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Mark Combs and the Rev. Terry Bourgious officiating.
Mrs. Mayo passed away July 6, surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 3, 1979 in Horry County, she was a daughter of Hansel Barry Abrams and Janice Richardson Combs.
She was predeceased by her sister, Tiffany Ann Cable.
Crystal was a loving wife, daughter, granddaughter, aunt, cousin and friend.
With a heart of gold, passion for caring for others and the practice of putting others before herself, she became a social worker for many years.
She enjoyed crafting, knitting, crocheting and reading.
She loved to watch the movies of the books she had read and her favorite author was Jane Austin.
Crystal had a special love for animals, especially her cats, Amelie, Emily and Dylan.
In addition to her parents, Hansel Barry Abrams and Janice Richardson Combs (Mark), Mrs. Mayo is survived by her husband, Daniel “Dan” Mayo; maternal grandmother, Katharine Abrams; nephews, Todd Cable Jr. and Channing Ryan; niece, Trinity Cable; several nieces and nephews; along with many aunts, uncles, family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.