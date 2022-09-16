Crystal Dawn Hewett Perkins
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C.-Funeral services for Crystal Hewett Perkins, 39, were held Sept. 16 at Dulah Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Kenny Smith and the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Committal services were held in Hewett Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Perkins passed away Sept. 7 in North Carolina.
Born Feb. 12, 1983 in Loris, she was the daughter of Wayne Lee Hewett and the late Charlotte Kay Bennett. Crystal dearly loved her family and will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include her husband, Julian Perkins; two children, Marlie Perkins and Grayson Perkins of Morehead City; her father, Wayne Hewett; brother, Lonnie Ray Hewett; sister, Kelly Suzanne Hewett of North Myrtle Beach; along with many loving aunts, uncles and extended family.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Perkins was predeceased by her brother, Benny Eugene Smith Jr.; and stepmother, Denise Austin Hewett.
Please sign Mrs. Perkins’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home. Call (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.