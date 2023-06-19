Crystal Delin Causey
A funeral service for Crystal Delin Causey, 46, will be held June 21 at 1 p.m. at Langston Baptist Church, 766 SC-905, Conway. Following the service she will be laid to rest at the Campground Cemetery, 3257 9th Ave Ext., Conway.
Crystal went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 18.
Daughter, sister, aunt and friend, she was a woman who was loved and loved so well.
Crystal was the daughter of Charles “Larry” Causey and Judy Causey and a member of Langston Baptist Church.
Crystal enjoyed being with her family, listening to her favorite Christian tunes and shopping for herself and the ones she loved.
She is survived by her parents and her brother, Tracy Causey (April); her nephew, Trystan Causey (Bailey); her niece, Chandler Causey Lambert (Jonathan); babies she loved as her own, Callie and Brylie; special friend, Judson Sutherland, and many other special family members and friends.
Visitation will be June 20 from 5 p.m.-7pm at the Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
