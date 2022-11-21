Crystal Dawn Warren Hucks
Funeral services for Crystal Dawn Warren Hucks, 46, will be held Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Alford officiating. Burial will follow in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
Crystal departed this world to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Nov. 19 at her home.
Born Oct. 25, 1976 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late James Bruce Warren Sr. and Barbara Ann Cook Warren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Cathy Warren.
Crystal was a loving mother, grandmother (CeCe), sister and friend.
She was an outgoing and generous person who had a heart of gold. Forgiveness and perfection were her greatest traits. Crystal loved proving her point, teaching and making others happy; always willing to lend a helping hand when she could.
She cared for others more than for herself and would give her last dollar to someone in need. Crystal was the person you were happy and thankful to have by your side. To know her was to love her.
Above all, she loved the Lord, her family and especially adored her daughters and grandson. Crystal graduated from Conway High School and Coastal Carolina University. She was formerly a teacher with Horry County Schools for many years and a member of Fountain of Life Ministries.
Surviving are two daughters, Darra Hucks and Riana Hucks of Conway; one grandchild, Wells Freeman; one sister, Cammie Warren; two brothers, Jamie Warren and Eddie Warren, and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
