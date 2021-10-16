Craig Dunn

Funeral services for Craig Dunn, 70, will be held Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Ray Cribb and the Rev. Jamey Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Dunn passed away Oct. 14 in Conway Medical Center.

Born June 22, 1951 in Conway, he was the son of the late Albert L. “Razor” Dunn and Betty Jo Graham Dunn.

Mr. Dunn was the owner and operator of Dunn’s Welding, Machine, and Crane Service. He was a great storyteller and loved to make people laugh. Mr. Dunn was an avid fisherman. He loved riding motorcycles, boat racing, and was a champion trap shooter.

Above all, Mr. Dunn enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Along with his parents, Mr. Dunn was predeceased by two sisters.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Brenda O. Dunn of Conway; one son, Jeff Dunn (Shana) of Conway; one daughter, Angela Allen (Brett) of Conway; six grandchildren, Braylen Allen, Anabeth Allen and Carrington Allen of Conway, Jase Dunn of Conway, and Anna Roberts and Caleb Roberts of Green Sea; and an uncle, Wayne “Big Daddy” Graham of Conway.

