Craig A. Hamilton
Craig A. Hamilton, 70, husband of Laura L. Hamilton, passed away March 26 in Regency Hospital in Florence, following an extended illness.
Born May 9, 1951 in Detroit, Mich., Craig was the son of the late Raymond Elwood Hamilton and the late Beatrice Combs Hamilton. His father was a butcher who taught Craig to cut meat as a small boy.
He was a dedicated and driven man with an incredible work ethic that propelled him through the industry to enjoy a 52-year career, retiring from Fells Point Wholesale Meats. Craig was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan and also enjoyed a good game of golf with friends. He also enjoyed sunny days working in his yard.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Laura L. Hamilton; his children, Craig Jason Hamilton and his wife Lindsay, Carrie Ann Magdar and her husband Eric, and Sarah Catherine Paxton and her husband Kevin; his stepdaughter, Molly Beth Stuhler; his grandchildren, Reagan Hamilton, Andrew Magdar, Kaitlyn Magdar, Jenna Cockrell, Peter Michael Paxton, Eliana Paxton and Nathan Paxton; and his brother, Raymond Elwood Hamilton Jr. Mr. Hamilton was predeceased by his parents and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Hamilton.
A memorial service will be scheduled for later this Spring at Beach Church. Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
