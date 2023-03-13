Cora Murreldine "Polly" Hooks
A funeral service for Cora Murreldine "Polly" Hooks, 83, will be held March 14 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel. Burial will follow in Bayboro Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hooks, of Loris, passed away unexpectedly March 11 with her loving family that took care of her by her side.
Born Sept. 13, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Son Hooks and Zilphia Crawford Hooks. She had a heart of gold. Polly was a member of Bayboro Baptist Church and she loved her church family dearly.
In addition to her parents, Polly was predeceased by three brothers, Homer Hooks, Clarence Hooks and Clyde Hooks.
Polly is survived by two brothers, Jimmy Hooks (Lois) and Larry Hooks (Joyce); one sister, Maxine Martin; two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Bayboro Baptist Church,
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
