Wendell Levon Cooper
Funeral services for Wendell Levon Cooper, 80, will be held Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. in Union United Methodist Church, 4491 U.S. 701, Conway with the Rev. Gordan Graham and the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A “Local Legend”, Mr. Cooper passed from this life Aug. 29 at his residence on Dunn Shortcut Road in Conway surrounded by his loving family.
Wendell was born Oct. 22, 1940, the son of the late Sidney Cooper and Rhoda Holt.
After losing his father at an early age – his paternal grandfather, Sam Cooper, played a pivotal role in influencing his childhood.
He grew up in Lambert Town in the Sampit community in Georgetown County.
He moved to Horry as a teenager and worked as a car detailer and learned to do body work. Wendell left Conway in the early 60s to serve his country in the U.S. Army.
In 1965 he returned home and went to work with Russell Brown Pontiac. He quickly became a top salesman and was soon promoted to Used Car Sales Manager. In 1973 Brown Pontiac became Bob Bible Pontiac and Wendell consistently was ranked “Top Salesman” earning the distinguished “Professional Sales Master” award time after time…. He remained there until July of 1978 when he launched his own business – Coopers Cars, Inc.
Wendell became a “local legend” in the used car business and built a stellar reputation as an honest and dependable businessman.
Wendell loved fast cars and was a huge race fan. For years he could be found on most weekends at Myrtle Beach Speedway, Lake View, Concord and other local tracks.
His other true passion was the river. He was an avid fisherman. He would rather be anglin’ than nearly anything else in the world. The Rice Fields and the mouth of Little Pee Dee were his favorite places.
In 2000, Wendell retired from the car business to begin the next stage of his life, which revolved around his grandchildren. Rarely, if ever, did he miss a ball game, a dance recital or any event that his “grandbabies” were in. He often said he couldn’t wear a dress shirt to any of those events because his chest would swell so much with pride that he would pop his buttons.
In recent years, he loved riding his golf cart, drinking coffee and hanging out with his friends at Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle.
Wendell made an impact on everybody he met. He was definitely “One of a Kind”. He had such a kind and generous heart. His quirky comments will never be forgotten. His “Have a Wendellful Day” and “It is what it Is” and “In a hundred years it won’t matter anyhow” will forever echo. Wendell was a self-made man. He was fiercely independent. He was proud, yet he had a humble spirit about him that was magnetic. He developed friendships with people from every walk of life and was loved by all. In addition to being a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and so on, his title to most was “Friend”. Precious memories will be cherished by all of who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed.
Shortly before his 80th birthday last year, his dear friend the late Carlsyle Marlowe witnessed to Wendell and shared the Gospel with him. At the age of 79, he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. The angels rejoiced on that day, and the angels have now welcomed him into the portals of Heaven where we shall meet again.
Wendell leaves behind his wife, Kathy “Kat”; a son, Wayne Cooper (Charlotte); a daughter, Wendy Cooper; a stepdaughter, Kandi Johnson Anderson (Tony).
He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Bradley Cooper (Lindsey), Blake Anderson (Hillary), Danny Anderson (Kimmie), Chelsea Anderson and Gracie Cooper as well as six great-grandchildren, Aubrey Anderson, Bellagrace Anderson, Layna Raine Cooper, Leland Gage Johnson, Blakelyn Mae Anderson and Aria Cooper; a sister-in-law Marsha Cooper; a brother, Alton Wiggins; a sister, Mary Dean Richardson; many nieces and nephews; and more friends than can be counted.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents by three brothers, Silas Cooper, Sammy Cooper and Arthur Dillon Holt; and a sister, Blanche Marlowe.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
