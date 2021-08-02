Treva Lowrance Greene
A celebration of life for Treva Lowrance Greene, 100, will be held Aug. 4 at noon in First Baptist Church with the Rev. Brian Hoffman and the Rev. Rocky Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be private.
Mrs. Greene passed away Aug. 2 in her home in Conway. A much-loved mother, grandmother and sister, a trusted confidante, and a highly-respected surgical nurse, she leaves behind family and friends who will forever fondly remember her warm generosity, Christian kindness and wise counsel.
She was born in Forest City, N.C., in 1921 to Colin C. and Ada Hill Lowrance and graduated from Cooley Springs High School there. After graduating from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, N.C., in 1942, she began working as a private-duty nurse until she took her place among our nation’s military heroes as part of the Greatest Generation in 1943.
She was commissioned as an Army Air Force surgical nurse with the 121st Evacuation Hospital and followed Patton’s Third Army through the European theater, which included the German Rhineland where she dealt with the aftermath of the Battle of the Bulge.
After the war, she returned to the Forest City to work with a physician there. She met and married Vance Greene of Holly, N.C., in 1946; the couple moved to Conway and had two children.
She worked with the Conway Hospital for 12 years, the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Hospital for eight years, and again with the Conway Hospital for 23 years before retiring in June of 1991.
She had been an avid golfer when her health allowed, enjoyed weekly fellowship with a ladies’ knitting club in Conway, and was a faithful member of Conway First Baptist Church until her death.
Treva was predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Vance Greene; two brothers, Wheeler Lowrance and Steve Lowrance of North Carolina; and an infant brother, Jack Lowrance of North Carolina.
She is survived by a son, Bucky Greene of Conway; and his daughters, Crystal Greene Tiller and her husband Raymond of Loris and Kelly Greene Jordan and her husband John of Conway; a daughter, Coleen Greene Judd and her husband Chip of Georgetown and their children, Nicole Judd Buntin and her husband Robert of Greenville, Ruth Judd of Austin, Texas, Bryan Judd and his wife Crystal of Charleston; a sister, Sara Bailey of Cowpens; and a brother, Steve Lowrance of Greensboro, N.C.
She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren – Hampton and Savannah Tiller, Riley and Vance Jordan, Marley and Truus Buntin, Guthrie and Elory Vance “Winnie” Clark, Paisley and Ruby Clark and Felix Judd.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Conway. An online guest register is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
