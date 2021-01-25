Carol C. Spofford
Carol C. Spofford, 83, wife of Royal E. Spofford Jr., passed away Jan. 24 in MUSC Marion.
Born Dec. 1, 1937, in Altoona, Pa., Mrs. Spofford was the daughter of the late Charles Leroy Coltabaugh and the late Ethel Lidia Mahan Coltabaugh. She worked in retail sales and was of the Baptist faith.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Phyllis McMullen; and her brothers, Herbert Miller and Walter Coltabaugh.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Royal Spofford; her sons, Donald Leaper and his wife Terrie of Tyrone, Pa., and Scott Leaper and his wife Samantha of Leland, N.C.; her daughter, Sonya Brown of Conway; and her grandchildren, Kristina Matthews and her husband Corey, Shawn Brown and Kelsey Leaper.
No local services are planned. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Carson Valley Cemetery in Duncansville, Pa.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is serving the family.
