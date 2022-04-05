Kenneth Beck
Memorial services for Kenneth Beck, 63, will be held April 9 at 3 p.m. in Mercy Baptist Church, located at 2805 Fourth Ave., Conway, officiated by Mark Elvis.
Kenneth James Beck, also known as “Kenny Beckman”, passed away March 29 at home surrounded by loved ones after battling lung cancer.
Born in Odessa, Texas, he grew up in New Bern, N.C., before moving to Conway where he lived for nearly 45 years.
Kenny worked at the Conway Motor Inn Restaurant for nearly 40 years as the head cook. Some of the delicious foods he cooked that the community loved were his fried chicken, backbone & rice, meat loaf, beef stew and chicken & dumplings, along with specially-made barbecue sauce for barbecue chicken. He was a big lover of his family and friends, and was the sweetest, kindest, most loyal, honest and generous man you’d ever meet. His care and love for those around him was radiant, and he knew just how to light up a room with his massive humor and impeccable personality.
Underneath his biker-looking persona, he was a big Teddy Bear, who would do anything for anyone. Kenny always had a way with children. Kids were drawn to his smile and attracted to his light. He was an avid bowler, who bowled in several leagues for many years at Waccamaw Bowling Alley (now known as Myrtle Beach Bowl) in Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy C. Beck (Rigoberto Lopez) of Conway; grandchildren, Malachi Beck and Rigo Lopez Jr. of Conway; siblings, Ruthie Beck Hardwick (Kyle Hardwick) of Conway; Marvin “Bubba” Beck (Dawn Beck) of Baltimore, Md.; Candle Graham Weiss of New Bern, N.C.; WeeLew Graham (Diane Graham) of New Bern, N.C., and Jeanie Graham Purvis of New Bern, N.C.; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends following the service at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Kyle Hardwick.
Please come join family and friends in remembering and celebrating Kenny. Any stories/memories you may have had with Kenny are welcome to be shared.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
