Sarah Watts Parker
Graveside services for Sarah Watts Parker, 87, will be held May 17 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Altman officiating.
Mrs. Parker, widow of Hoyt P. Parker, passed away May 14 at her residence.
Born March 12, 1934 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Don and Lena Allen Watts. Mrs. Parker graduated from Conway High School and Emmanuel College. She retired from Conway Medical Center after 30 years of service. She was an active member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and director of the Senior Activities for 18 years, as well as serving on various other committees.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Doris Williams for all of her love and care during this difficult time.
Along with her parents and husband of 63 years, Mrs. Parker was predeceased by a brother, Donald O. Watts.
Surviving are one son, Michael Parker (Eugenie) of Columbia; a granddaughter, Sarah; an uncle, Junior Allen; an aunt, Lucille Abbott of Jacksonville, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the grave.
Memorial donations may be made to Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, 4619 S.C. 90, Conway 29526.
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
