Marie C. Rabon
Graveside services for Marie C. Rabon, 91, will be held March 1 at 11 a.m. in Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Danny McClean and Rev. David Best Jr. officiating. The family will visit with family and friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Rabon, wife of the late Joseph W. “Dub” Rabon, passed away Feb. 26 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 7, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Samuel P. and Augusta Rabon Collins. Mrs. Rabon was also predeceased by one daughter, Judy D. Collins; one granddaughter, Nikki Sue Rabon; five brothers, Luther Collins, Rhemar Collins, Fred Collins, Ollie Collins and Leaneu Collins; a daughter-in-law, Gail Rabon; and a son-in-law, the Rev. David Best Sr.
Rabon was a member of Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary where she served as State Commander. Mrs. Rabon was a loving mother and a great lady.
After retirement from Conway Hospital, she worked for Conway Feed and Garden Center for several years. She loved gardening, flowers, vegetables, her animals and especially her dogs.
Mrs. Rabon is survived by one son, Joe Rabon Jr; one daughter, Kathy Rabon Best; four grandchildren, Sean Huff (Alice), Charmian Cribb (Kenny Flester), Joycelyn Johnson (Brian), the Rev. David Best Jr. (Lynne); 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Hedy Mccue Keller.
The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice and their nurses Jennifer Somers, Teresa Confare, Jane Pickus and Chaplain Karlene Closson for all their love and care shown throughout this time. Memorials can be made to Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church, 3051 Hwy 319 Aynor 29511.
Please remember to wear your mask and practice all social distancing guidelines at the graveside.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 NInth Ave. Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
