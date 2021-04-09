Stanley “Stan” Douglas Copeland
Funeral service for Stanley “Stan” Douglas Copeland, 63, will be held April 11 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rocky Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Copeland, of Conway, passed away April 8 after an illness.
Born in Charleston, he was a son of William Everett Copeland Jr. and the late Bobby Jean Morgan Copeland.
The 1979 graduate of Socastee High School attended Newberry College for two years prior to transferring to Clemson University.
Prior to attending Law School at the University of South Carolina, he was employed for two years as a social worker for the Department of Social Services. Stan grew up in Surfside Beach, where he enjoyed the coastal lifestyle. He was a charter member of Garden City Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother; brother, Timothy Morgan Copeland; maternal grandparents, Fred and Frances Morgan; paternal grandparents, William E. Copeland Sr. and Matilda Williams Copeland.
Surviving are his father and stepmother, William E. (Barbara T.) Copeland Jr.; son, Jameson J. Copeland of North Myrtle Beach; sister, Christine D. “Chris” Copeland of Surfside Beach; stepbrother, Robert W. (Kim) Thigpen of Conway; stepsister, Jennifer T. (McKenzie) Jordan of Conway; stepnephews, Will and Andrew Jordan; stepnieces, Mary Catherine T. (Russ) Richardson, Rebecca Thigpen and Anne Caroline Jordan; great-stepnieces, Leigh, Lauren and Layla Richardson; and many aunts, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 1516 U.S. 501 East, Suite 101, Conway 29526 or to First Baptist Church, 603 Elm St., Conway 29526.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday one hour prior to the service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home is serving the family.
