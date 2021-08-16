Constance M. Pernod
The world lost a beloved mother and wife, Constance Marie Pernod, 90, on July 29 in Myrtle Beach.
Conny lived a very full 90 years, full of love, light and presence. People called her one of the best listeners they had ever met. She made you feel special.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Richard Pernod; her children, Suzanne England and Rick Pernod, as well as her grandchildren, Nicole Pernod Liboy, Amanda England Dervan, Patrick England and Matthew England; and her great-grandchildren, Violet, Dylan and Evelyn.
Her son-in-law, Fred England, provided considerable loving support near the end. The family thanks him from the bottom of their hearts.
Conny was born in Mamaroneck, N.Y. She was a proud New Yorker and on her wishes, her family will return her remains to the landscape of her best memories. A successful businesswoman, she owned a thriving business, McArdle Pernod Staffing in Stamford, Conn.
One of things she was most proud of was her volunteer work with learning disabled children in North Salem, N.Y. She loved those kids and they loved her.
Conny was preceded in death by her parents, William Mallin and Elizabeth “Hazel” Mallin; her brother, Bill; and sister, Betty.
She adored the spring and genuinely loved all things living—animals, trees and flowers. She got a lot of joy from birds.
Conny was a treasured wife, sweet mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is assisting the family.
