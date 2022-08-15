Constance Ann “Connie” Graham
GALIVANTS FERRY-Constance Ann “Connie” Graham, 76, of Galivants Ferry, met the Lord Aug. 14 in Regency Hospital of Florence after battling Covid.
Born May 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Juanita Hope Wolfe Graham and the late Hollis DuPree Graham. She was the granddaughter of maternal grandparents, Goldie Faye Clark Wolfe and Jacob "Jake" Wolfe of Redfield, Iowa; and paternal grandparents, Julia Hattie Shelley Graham and William David Graham of Galivants Ferry.
Ms. Graham was predeceased by two loving sisters, Susan Marie Graham Finch (Fred Cabel Finch) and Deborah Jo Graham Owens (Joseph Terry Owens). She also dearly loved her nieces, Kelly Owens Frye (Thomas Michael Frye), Sally Owens Poston (James Michael Poston) and Beverly Jo Finch; nephew, Dillon Cabel Finch (Cari King); and great-nieces, Michael DuPree Frye, Alexandra Hope Frye, Elizabeth Madison Finch and Graham Hollis Poston.
As a child, Ms. Graham lived in a four-room house on a dirt road, worked on the farm with her family and cherished her rich family life and very humble beginnings.
After graduating from Aynor High School, Ms. Graham attended Southeastern Community College where she received a degree in nursing and Coastal Carolina College where she received a degree in English.
Funeral services for Ms. Graham will be private with burial in Aynor Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Antioch Baptist Church, 2080 Hwy. 129, Galivants Ferry, SC 39533 or Aynor United Methodist Church, 1007 Elm St., Aynor, SC 29511.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
