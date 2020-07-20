MYRTLE BEACH—Connie P. Coe ran the course and departed to be with her Heavenly Father on July 6.
She was born in Myrtle Beach, graduated from Myrtle Beach High School and the Baptist College of Charleston.
She was the daughter of Pat Patterson and Edna Foxworth Patterson.
Connie was the past director of Voter Registration and Elections for Horry County. She was a church pianist, organist and choir director.
She had two children, Melanie and Randall Wiggins. She left behind her husband, Thomas Coe, of 30 wonderful years.
A private graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery will be officiated by Dr. Randall Helms.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.