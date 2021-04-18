Floyd Mitchell “Mickey” Smith
Memorial services for Floyd Mitchell “Mickey” Smith, 74, will be held April 20 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel with Pastor Watson Gunderson officiating. A graveside committal with military honors will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Smith passed away peacefully on April 16.
Mickey was born in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Floyd Rufus Smith and Yvonne Deese Smith. He was a devoted Christian and an active member of Westminster ARP Church, where he sang in the choir and helped with the men’s breakfast. Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer during the Vietnam War. He worked for 40 years with Conbraco Industries before his retirement.
Mickey spent his time with his beloved family as much as possible. He especially enjoyed time spent at Lake Wateree with his family boating and fishing. He also enjoyed any time he got with his grandchildren.
Mickey enjoyed helping people in his community. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Along with his parents, Mickey was predeceased by his nephew, James Michael Smith Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Virginia Wienges Smith (Ginger) of Conway; two daughters, Becky Haigler (Mike) of Cameron and Shelley Skipper (Andy) of Galivants Ferry; and three grandchildren, Rebekah and Emily Haigler and Masen Skipper. He is also survived by his two brothers, Mike Smith (Debby) and Marty Smith (Linda), both of Pageland; and four nieces; and two nephews.
The family will receive friends at the grave following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westminster ARP Church, 1619 Park View Road, Conway, SC 29526 or Vietnam Vets of America, Chapter 925 Horry/Grand Strand, PO Box 16142, Surfside Beach, SC 29587.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.