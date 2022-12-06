Colton Holden
NORTH CAROLINA-Funeral services for Colton Holden, 30, will be held Dec. 10 at 1 1 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Ben McLaughlin officiating.
Burial will follow in Old Neck Cemetery.
Mr. Holden, along with his brother, Brandon Holden, passed away Dec. 1 unexpectedly from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born May 27, 1992 in Marion County, he was a son of Ricky Lee Holden and Lisa Machelle Martin.
Colton loved his children, enjoyed cooking and playing videogames. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, four wheeling and swimming. Colton loved any kind of music.
Mr. Holden is survived by his mother, Lisa M. Langston Martin; father and stepmother, Ricky Holden and (Dawn); fiancé, Aubri Hinds; sons, Noah Holden, Weylen Holden, Jesse Tiano and a son to be born in February, Colton Levi Holden, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from noon-12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
