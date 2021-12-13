Charles Othel Glover
A graveside service with military honors for CMSgt Charles Othel Glover, U.S. Air Force, ret., 91, was held Dec. 9 in Floral Garden Memorial Park, 1730 W. English Road, Highpoint, N.C.
Sgt. Glover passed away Dec. 2 in Conway Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Denton, N.C., he was a son of the late Ralston and Nellie Gallimore Glover. He honorably served his country for 28 years in the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring as CMSgt. He was a member of the Jacinto Masonic Lodge of Jacksonville, Ark., for over 50 years, Scottish Rites of Free Masonary in Shreveport, La., the El-Mina Shriners in Galveston, Texas., the VFW and American Legion, Air Force Sergeants Association and past member of Club Managers Association of America or CMAA.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Norma Irene Glover; and two brothers, Raeford and Rex Glover.
Surviving are his, three sons, Charles E. Glover, David W. (Sallie) Glover and Charles R. (Renee) Glover; daughter, Donnie Ann (Sandy) Dobbins; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel in serving the family.
