Clyde John Soles Jr.
A memorial celebration of life service for Clyde John Soles Jr., 72, was held July 17 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook officiating.
Mr. Soles passed away July 14 at his home in Loris.
Born Nov. 24, 1950, he was the son of Virginia Belle Long Soles and Clyde Ivey Soles Sr.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Patti June Soles; three daughters, Misty, Jade and Amber; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Catherine; two sons-in-law, Anthony Harvey and Tim Montgomery; and two sisters, Peggy Soles Musick and Sandra Soles Futrell.
Mr. Soles was a successful entrepreneur and businessman. Together with his wife, Patti, he founded and managed Soles Kart Shop, which provided competition engines and parts to small engine racers throughout the eastern United States. A highly decorated driver himself, Mr. Soles won multiple state and national championships under the auspices of the World Karting Association.
An avid outdoorsman and sportsman, he enjoyed racing, playing pool and camping. He was a dedicated Clemson fan and relished watching all their games.
Mr. Soles loved animals, and he and his wife fostered and cared for numerous dogs throughout their married life. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Giving Hope Gardens, 4370 Monroe St., Loris, SC 29569. Giving Hope Gardens is a greenhouse nursery that provides opportunities for adults with disabilities.
Please sign Mr. Soles' online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com
