Clyde Glenn Campbell

Graveside services for Clyde Glenn Campbell, 61, will be held May 3 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Clyde, of Myrtle Beach, passed away April 30.

Born Aug. 19, 1960, he was a son of the late Clyde Hugh and Dorothy Brigham Campbell.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Clyde was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracie Ann Campbell.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Campbell of the home; one grandchild, Austin Lyall; and one sister, Gwen Millward.

The family will visit with family and friends following the service.