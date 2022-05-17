Clinton C. Wise Jr.
A funeral service for Clinton C. Wise Jr. was held May 16 in Nichols Baptist Church, 301 South Main St., Nichols.
Mr. Wise was born May 7, 1952 in Marion and passed away peacefully at home.
He was predeceased by his father, Clinton Wise of Marion.
He is survived by his children, Stacy Wise of North Myrtle Beach and Crystal Wise of Atlanta, Ga.; his mother, Mary Ellan Allen Wise of Myrtle Beach; and two brothers, Gerald Wise of Marion and Anthony Wise of Myrtle Beach.
In 1975, Clinton graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in forestry management. He also served as a postman, real estate developer, investor and Deacon. He loved being outdoors, nature, hunting, fishing, attending church and his fur baby, Dottie.
He cared about the environment, his family, friends, pets and loved ones and is now resting peacefully in Heaven.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.