MYRTLE BEACH—Clinton A. Smith, 89, died March 5 at his home.
Born Dec. 30, 1930, he was a son of the late Francis Augustus and Hattie Marilla (Ide) Smith.
Clint was a veteran of the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of corporal while serving in Korea.
He was a master carpenter and contractor with Golden Construction, and a former member of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Virginia.
He was a member of St. Philip Lutheran Church in Myrtle Beach.
Survivors include wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Smith; son, Clinton G. Smith and Steven A. (Teresa Elston) Smith, all of Myrtle Beach; daughter Judy R. (Michael) Korfonta of Springfield, Virginia; sister Phoebe L. Oberst of Gerry, New York; grandsons Aaron B. Smith of Brooklyn, New York, and Jeremy D. Smith of Myrtle Beach; granddaughters Janette N. Canete of Danville, Virginia, Jennifer E. Smith of Myrtle Beach, Kathryn E. Korfonta of Alexandria, Virginia, Kristen M. Korfonta of Springfield, Virginia, and Sarah F. Smith of Falls Church, Virginia, and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service was held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on March 11.
Memorials may be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, or Heartland Hospice Care, 2411 N. Oak St., Ste. 108, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
