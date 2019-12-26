SURFSIDE BEACH—Clifford W. Clark, 82, formerly of York County, Pennsylvania, passed away on Dec. 13.
Cliff served proudly in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, he worked in the security business until retiring in 1999.
Mr. Clark was passionate about God, family and country. He enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting and politics.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; step-parents Clifford R. and Ethel Clark and Betty and Dean Kaufman; brother Garry Clark and wife Bonnie and brother Earl Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; brothers Dave Clark (Sherri) and Butch Kaufman (Tina); sister Penny Clark; sister-in-law Kathy Clark; his in-laws, the Flanick family of Maryland, and many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: South Strand Community Church, 118 Leisure Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588, or Fisher House Foundation (for veterans) at www.fisherhouse.org.
A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is handling arrangements.
