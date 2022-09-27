Clifford Russell Causey, 66, of Myrtle Beach passed away Sept. 22 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 22, 1956 in Conway, he was a son of Betty Causey Penney and the late Clifford Causey. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his wife, Brenda Causey; and brother, Joey Causey.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, Betty Penney, are his brother, Rodney Causey (Carolyn); sister-in-law, Joanne Causey; his best friend his dog, Sheba; nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews, along with other family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 98, Aynor SC. 29511.
Cremation Services Direct, (843) 651-1194, 9506 Hwy 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588, is assisting the family with arrangements.
An online guest book is available at www.cremationservicesdirect.com
