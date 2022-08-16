Clifford Hunt
Clifford Madison Hunt, 83, of Conway, peacefully passed away Aug. 9 in McLeod Medical Center in Florence.
Cliff was born April 15, 1939, on Long Island, N.Y.
He never forgot his New York roots, and you could still hear a trace of his accent. A proud U.S. Air Force veteran, Cliff liked to reminisce about the time he served in Germany.
He never took his service time for granted and proudly flew the American flag at his home. He was a loyal member of Socastee United Methodist Church for more than 30 years. He enjoyed singing in the choir and was on several committees. Cliff enjoyed his model airplanes and was a lifelong photographer, having taken many wedding photos and having a book published of his work.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edith and Clifford Hunt; and his loving wife, Rebecca L. Hunt.
He is survived by his sister, Ann Bevan of Conway; his daughter, Christine Leatherman and her family of Pennsylvania; and his son, Robert Granitzki.
He was grandfather to five, and great-grandfather to five, most recently a baby boy. He was lovingly called Uncle Cliff by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A service at Socastee United Methodist Church will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
