Cleveland Odell Blackburn

LONGS-Funeral services for Cleveland Odell Blackburn, 88, will be held May 11 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with committal services following in Twin City Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Mr. Blackburn passed away May 4 at his home.

Born June 12, 1933 in Loris, he was the son of the late Dossie Mercherson Blackburn and the late Bernice Floyd Criscetello. Mr. Blackburn served his country with courage and honor in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his military service, he and his wife owned and operated the El Sindo Motel until his retirement.

He loved deep sea fishing and won several tournaments. He adored his family, gardening and their two Persian cats, Selena and Gabriella.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-eight years, Beppie Hamerslag Blackburn; one son, Glenn Blackburn; and one brother, Charles Blackburn.

Visitation will be held May 10 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home.