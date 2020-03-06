MYRTLE BEACH—Clelon Jones Baker went to be with the Lord on Feb. 28.
He was born April 3, 1924, in Lancaster, the son of the late Arthur Scripture Baker and Jessie Cleo Baker.
He was known to many by his nickname “Smoke” because as a teenager he ran so fast it looked like a smoke trail behind him.
He was a graduate of Flat Creek High School in Lancaster and attended the University of South Carolina majoring in engineering and construction management.
He was a World War II veteran, who served in the 1st Army, landing on Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, during Operation Overlord on June 7, 1944. He was honorably discharged in October 1945.
He was employed by Springs Industries for 42 years, serving as director of engineering construction until his retirement.
He was instrumental in a number of community projects: USC-Lancaster Arts and Science Building; White Homestead restoration and many Springs Mills construction projects, including one in Indonesia.
He had a deep and abiding faith for his Lord. He served faithfully in every church that he was a member. An ordained deacon in several churches, he had a passion for visiting and taking food to older church members.
All his life, he was a true prayer warrior, talk to the Lord and seeking his counsel.
He leaves an amazing legacy of accomplishments. While some of those accomplishments are physical buildings, he was most proud of the lives he touched and helped throughout his life.
Clelon’s first wife, Dorothy Blackmon Baker, predeceased him in 1961.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Bennett Baker; sons Robert C. Baker (Elaine) of Rock Hill and Keith S. Baker (Edie) of Myrtle Beach; granddaughters Kristen Bratton (Andy) of Matthews, North Carolina, Malissa Baker of Fort Mill, Ashley Laura Hidalgo (Enoel) of Myrtle Beach and Jessie Lee Baker, also of Myrtle Beach and great-grandchildren Chase and Davis Bratton and Rafael and Maria Hidalgo.
A memorial service to celebrate his life was held at McMillan and Small Funeral Home on March 3 a with Pastor Terry Scalzitti and Jerry Robertson officiating.
The family requests donations be made to Ocean View Baptist Church.
