Buren Clayton “Clay” Wright
Buren Clayton “Clay” Wright, 71, husband of Gail Wright, passed away Feb. 12 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Born Sept. 9, 1949, in Whiteville, N.C., Clay was the son of the late Lynwood Wilson Wright and the late Ruby Pait Wright. He was an active and committed member of Iron Hill Baptist Church and an avid golfer and member of Diamondback Golf Club. Clay was a proud veteran who served two tours in Vietnam in the U.S. Army. He retired from the N.C. Highway Patrol and later worked part time for both the New Hanover and Brunswick County Sheriffs Departments. Above all, Clay was committed to his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Clay was predeceased by his parents; and his grandson, Zachary Taylor Best. Survivors include his loving wife, Gail S. Wright; his children, Tarra Ann Best and her husband Randy, Brooke Benton and her husband Michael, Stephanie Taylor and her husband Michael, Leah Rogers, Shelli James and her husband Lee, Steven Cox and his wife Ahalea, and Neal Rogers and his wife Andrea; his grandchildren, Austin Best, Macelyn Best, Claire Benton, Audrey Benton, Heath Taylor, Ali Phillips, Isabelle James, Lily James, Averi James, Jonathan James, Stella Cox, Layla Cox, Alexa Rogers and Bryce Rogers; his siblings, Saundra W. Norman, Greta W. Todd and her husband Ronnie, and Woody Wright; his nieces, Cristy W. Prince and her husband Joey, Paiton T. Harrelson and her husband Brandon, and Kendra Wright Gardner; his great-nieces and nephews, Anna Beth Prince, Caroline McKenna Prince, Layton Dozier, Adalyn Elizabeth Harrelson and Mollie Beth Harrelson; and his loyal and beloved fur babies, Belle, Cayden and Lucy.
The family will hold a private memorial service with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Iron Hill Baptist Church, 22247 Peacock Road, Tabor City, N.C. 28463.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel, is serving the family.
